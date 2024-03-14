Plan Ahead: Key Highways in Hidalgo County to Close for Fallen Agent Chris Luna’s Funeral Procession

Traffic Alert: Road Closures in Hidalgo County for Fallen Agent Chris Luna’s Funeral

Hidalgo County is set to experience significant road closures this Thursday due to the funeral intermission of fallen agent Chris Luna. The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) and the Department of Public Safety (DPS) are advising drivers to plan their routes carefully and seek alternate paths to avoid delays.

Key sections of the Southbound I-69C (US 281) between Trenton Road and the I-2/I-69C Pharr Interchange, as well as eastbound I-2 (US 83) between Sugar Road and Raul Longoria, will be closed between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. to accommodate the funeral escort to the Basilica in San Juan.

In addition, eastbound I-2 will also see closures between Sugar Road and Raul Longoria during this timeframe, with all traffic being diverted to the frontage road.

The funeral procession is scheduled to exit the Basilica at Raul Longoria at approximately 3:30 p.m., proceeding north to State Highway 495, before accessing northbound I-69C to Schunior Road in Edinburg. Intersections along this route, as well as the two northbound I-69C connectors at the Pharr Interchange, will be temporarily closed. Additionally, eastbound I-2 between Raul Longoria and the Pharr Interchange will also face temporary closures.

The community mourns the loss of Agent Chris Luna, and these road closures are a part of the solemn proceedings to honor his service and memory. Residents and commuters in Hidalgo County are encouraged to plan their travels accordingly and remain patient during this time of reflection and tribute.