A New Era for Pediatric Care in Edinburg

Today marks a significant milestone in healthcare for Edinburg and the surrounding areas as Driscoll Children’s Hospital opens its first free-standing children’s hospital. This crucial development is further enhanced by a promising partnership with the Sames Auto Group, which has already contributed significantly to the facility.

Community and Corporate Synergy

In April, the Sames Auto Group embarked on a fundraising initiative that successfully gathered $20,000 to support the new hospital. This donation was celebrated today, the same day the hospital opened its doors to the public. “Today was a day that our hospital opened here in Edinburg,” said a hospital spokesperson during the opening ceremony. The funds provided by Sames Auto Group and future donations are set to play a crucial role in supporting pediatric healthcare services needed by the community.

Impact on Local Healthcare

The availability of specialized pediatric care locally is a significant advancement for the region, where many previously had to travel long distances for such care. “Health care and pediatric health care specifically is really important in these regions,” noted one of the hospital’s representatives. Driscoll Children’s Hospital’s focus on providing high-level pediatric care within the Valley is a response to this critical need, ensuring that local families have access to essential health services.

Celebrating Community Support

The partnership celebration also included a unique giveaway — a brand new Bronco Sport was awarded to one lucky winner, symbolizing the drive and commitment of the community and its corporate partners in supporting this significant healthcare initiative.

