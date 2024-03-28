Mission Police Department Welcomes 21 New Officers Following Graduation Ceremony

The City of Mission celebrated the graduation of 21 cadets from the Police Department Academy at a ceremony held this morning at the Mission Event Center. The event marked the culmination of the cadets’ training, which began in September of last year.

The graduation ceremony was attended by officials from the police department, as well as family members and friends of the graduates. The cadets were congratulated for their hard work and dedication throughout their training, and were welcomed into the ranks of the Mission Police Department as new officers.

In addition to congratulating the graduates, officials from the police department announced that a new set of students will begin their journey into the police force in May of this year. The department is committed to training and developing the next generation of law enforcement officers to serve the community of Mission.

The graduation ceremony was a proud moment for the City of Mission and the Police Department, as they welcomed 21 new officers to their ranks. The graduates are now ready to begin their careers in law enforcement, serving and protecting the residents of Mission with honor and integrity.