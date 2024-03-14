A Solemn Farewell: Edinburg Bids Goodbye to Beloved Border Patrol Agent

In a poignant ceremony held today, fallen Border Patrol agent Chris Luna was laid to rest at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Edinburg, Texas. The 51-year-old agent, who dedicated 17 years of his life to serving the Border Patrol, was remembered by family, friends, and colleagues for his unwavering commitment to protecting the nation’s borders.

The day began with Luna’s remains being transported from the Legacy Chapel to the Basilica in San Juan for a mass, before making their way to the cemetery. The solemn procession was a testament to the respect and admiration that Luna garnered throughout his career.

DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas was present during the ceremony, accompanying Luna’s family in their time of mourning. The loss of Agent Luna has been deeply felt within the Department of Homeland Security, reflecting the dangers faced by those who serve on the front lines of border security.

Tragically, Luna passed away last Friday in La Joya when the helicopter he was traveling in crashed. The accident also claimed the lives of Army National Guardsmen John Grisham and Casey Frankowski, who died at the scene. The incident has shaken the community and highlighted the risks undertaken by those who work to keep our country safe.

Agent Luna’s career with the Border Patrol was marked by dedication and bravery. His colleagues remember him as a man of integrity and courage, qualities that defined his service. Today’s ceremony was not just a farewell to a fallen officer, but a tribute to a hero who made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty.

The community of Edinburg and the Border Patrol family have come together to honor the memory of Chris Luna. His legacy will live on in the hearts of those who knew him and in the continued efforts of the Border Patrol to secure our borders. As we reflect on his life and service, let us remember the sacrifices made by those who wear the uniform and commit to supporting them in their mission.