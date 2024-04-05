McAllen International Airport Receives $9 Million Federal Investment for Expansion

The city of McAllen has made a significant announcement regarding a major investment in the McAllen International Airport. Thanks to an appropriations bill passed earlier this year, the airport is set to receive a substantial boost in federal funds.

Various city leaders gathered this afternoon to share the news from Congressman Veronica de la Cruz, who played a pivotal role in securing the investment. “We have been able to secure over $9 million of federal funds that will come right here to McAllen, Texas, and to the local and international airport,” said Congressman de la Cruz. This amount represents the largest grant award that will be given in this appropriations bill.

The city of McAllen plans to use the $9 million investment to continue expanding its routes internationally and to Austin in the coming months. This expansion is expected to enhance the airport’s services, attract more travelers, and contribute to the economic growth of the region.

The McAllen International Airport is a key gateway for travelers in the Rio Grande Valley, and this investment marks a significant milestone in its development. For more information on the airport and its upcoming expansions, visit McAllen International Airport’s website.

Stay tuned to foxrgv.tv for more updates on this story and other local news. The future looks bright for McAllen and its international airport, thanks to this substantial federal investment.