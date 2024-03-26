Brownsville Man Arrested for Aggravated Robbery After Knife Incident

Cameron County officials have arrested 37-year-old Cristobal de la Cruz for aggravated robbery following an incident at a residence on Decatur Drive in Brownsville. The arrest came after an altercation involving a knife threat over a debt.

According to reports, De La Cruz went to the victim’s residence to discuss money owed to him. During the encounter, De La Cruz allegedly attempted to take the victim’s necklace, stating he would hold onto it until he received the money. When the victim pushed back, De La Cruz reportedly brandished a knife and threatened to stab the victim.

Law enforcement officers responded to the scene and later located De La Cruz, taking him into custody. He has been charged with aggravated robbery and is currently in custody awaiting further legal proceedings.

The incident serves as a reminder of the potential dangers of disputes over money and the importance of resolving conflicts through peaceful means. Authorities commend the victim for their quick thinking and urge residents to report any suspicious or threatening behavior to law enforcement immediately.

As the case progresses, Cameron County officials are committed to ensuring that justice is served and that individuals who engage in criminal activities are held accountable for their actions.