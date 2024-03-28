Join the Effort: Keep McAllen Beautiful Calls for Volunteers for City Cleanup Event

Keep McAllen Beautiful, a nonprofit organization dedicated to enhancing the beauty and cleanliness of McAllen, is seeking volunteers for one of its biggest events of the year, the Great American Cleanup. The annual event brings together community members to clean up and beautify various areas of the city.

Volunteers for the Great American Cleanup will be provided with disposable gloves, trash bags, and a vest, and will be assigned an area in McAllen to clean up and beautify. The event is a great opportunity for residents to come together and make a positive impact on their community.

Those interested in volunteering for the Great American Cleanup can register by visiting Keep McAllen Beautiful’s website at keepmcallenbeautiful.com/volunteer. The event is scheduled to take place next month and is held annually to help keep McAllen clean and beautiful.

By participating in the Great American Cleanup, volunteers can contribute to the ongoing efforts to beautify McAllen and make it a more attractive place to live, work, and visit. Keep McAllen Beautiful encourages all residents to join in this important community event and help make a difference in their city.