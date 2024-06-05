McAllen Bank Robbery Suspect Faces Charges, $30,000 Bond Set

Jeremy Lee Castaneda in Court for Attempted Bank Robbery in McAllen

The man who attempted to rob a Bank of America in McAllen, Jeremy Lee Castaneda, appeared in court facing charges of robbery and false reporting. The 29-year-old has had his bond set at $30,000.

According to McAllen police, Castaneda entered the bank and handed a note to the teller demanding $9,000 in cash. The note claimed that if the money was not handed over, a gunman would shoot everyone in the bank. Castaneda also told the teller that he was either going to be or was being held hostage.

Upon his arrest, Castaneda admitted to the officers that he was desperate. Authorities confirmed that no one was injured during the incident and no gun was used.

The court proceedings will determine the next steps in Castaneda’s case as he faces serious charges related to the attempted robbery.