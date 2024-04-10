La Joya Offers Warrant Amnesty: Clear Your Record Without Fear

The city of La Joya is taking a significant step towards helping its residents by offering an amnesty program for those who have outstanding warrants. This initiative aims to provide individuals with a safe environment to make arrangements for any delinquent fines or warrants without the fear of being arrested.

The first evening event for this program will take place tomorrow, April 10th, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the La Joya Municipal Court. This is a great opportunity for residents to clear their records and start afresh.

For any questions regarding the amnesty program, residents can dial (956)581-7095 for more information. Additionally, the city encourages everyone to check its social media sites for updates on more events like this in the near future.

Don’t miss this chance to resolve your outstanding warrants in a supportive and non-threatening environment. For more community news and events, keep an eye on foxrgv.tv.