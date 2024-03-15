Join the Force: DPS Hosts Recruitment Event for Aspiring Troopers

This weekend, the Department of Public Safety (DPS) is hosting a recruitment event aimed at individuals aspiring to become troopers. Sergeant Maria Hernandez emphasized the importance of physical and mental preparation for applicants attending the event. “It’s going to consist of a mile and a half run and a 500-meter rower,” she stated, highlighting the rigorous nature of the exams.

The recruitment fair, set to take place on Sunday morning at Veterans Memorial High School, is an opportunity for those interested in law enforcement to showcase their abilities and commitment. “We’re asking that applicants be physically and mentally prepared to apply and attend this event,” Sgt. Hernandez added.

Applicants are required to meet specific criteria to be eligible for consideration. They must have completed at least six college hours or possess two years of military or law enforcement experience. This ensures that candidates have a foundational level of education or relevant experience in the field.

The DPS recruitment event is not just about finding individuals who can meet the physical demands of the job; it’s also about identifying those who are mentally ready to take on the challenges of a career in law enforcement. The Department is looking for dedicated individuals who are committed to serving and protecting their communities.

Aspiring troopers who believe they have what it takes are encouraged to attend the event and take the first step towards a rewarding career with the DPS. The recruitment fair promises to be a challenging yet exciting opportunity for those looking to make a difference in the field of public safety.