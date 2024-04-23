Join Alton PD for a Day of Empowerment: Self-Defense, Support Services, and More

Alton Police Department Champions Victim Support with Annual Resource Fair

In an empowering community event, the Alton Police Department is hosting a resource fair as part of the national Crime Victims Rights Week. Scheduled for tomorrow, this event aims to raise awareness and provide crucial support to individuals who have been affected by crime.

Event Highlights and Services Offered

From 11 AM to 1 PM at the Alton Recreation Center, residents will have the opportunity to engage in various activities and access multiple resources. “This event is crucial for community awareness. It gives us the chance to highlight the support services available to crime victims,” mentioned a spokesperson from the Alton PD.

Participants can look forward to self-defense classes led by local martial arts instructors, aiming to empower individuals with practical skills to protect themselves. Additionally, the event will include booths and presentations from local support organizations that provide aid and counseling to crime victims.

Community Engagement and Support

Understanding that recovery from crime is a complex process, Alton PD emphasizes that no one should feel isolated. “We want our residents to know they are not alone and that there are resources and options available for assistance,” the spokesperson added.

The fair will also feature free food and coffee, adding a communal feel to the event, and a free TV raffle, making for an engaging and supportive atmosphere.

Invitation to Alton Residents

All residents of Alton are encouraged to attend this informative and supportive event. It’s an opportunity not just to learn but also to connect with others in the community who share similar experiences and challenges.

For more details on the Crime Victims Rights Week Resource Fair, or to learn more about the services offered by the Alton Police Department, visit their official website or contact the Alton Recreation Center directly.

Strengthening Community Ties Through Support and Education

This event is a significant part of Alton PD’s commitment to supporting crime victims and strengthening community ties through education, empowerment, and public engagement. Join us in making a difference in the lives of those impacted by crime.