Team Mario Champions Autism Acceptance with Annual 5K Run and Walk

April marks Autism Acceptance Month, a time dedicated to promoting understanding and support for the autism community. In honor of this significant month, Team Mario is set to raise awareness with its annual 5K Run and Walk event in Edinburg tomorrow. For the past ten years, Team Mario has been at the forefront of providing advocacy and educational resources for individuals on the autism spectrum.

This community-centered event is not just a race; it’s a celebration of acceptance and an invitation to understand more about autism. “Please join us. All of our events are free and open to the community,” invites a Team Mario spokesperson. “If you want to come by and celebrate autism awareness and acceptance with us, we’d be more than happy to have you.”

The festivities will commence on Saturday with an autism fair at 5 p.m. at the Edinburg Municipal Park. This will be a chance for community members to engage with educational resources, enjoy activities, and connect with one another. The highlight of the evening will be the superhero-themed 5K at 6 p.m., where participants are encouraged to don their capes and costumes in support of the cause. The event will conclude with the heartwarming Buddy Walk at 7 p.m.

Team Mario’s decade-long commitment to supporting the autism community has made a substantial impact in the Rio Grande Valley. Their continued efforts provide valuable resources and foster an environment of inclusion and support. Join them in making this year’s Autism Acceptance Month a memorable and meaningful celebration for everyone involved.