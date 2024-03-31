Hit-and-Run in Edinburg: Couple Injured in Three-Wheel Motorcycle Crash

Tragedy struck Edinburg on Sunday, March 31, 2024, when a couple riding a three-wheel motorcycle suffered major injuries in a hit-and-run accident. Edinburg PD officers responded to the scene at S. IH69C and Trenton Rd (northbound lanes) shortly before 8 p.m., where they found the male and female occupants in critical condition.

According to the police investigation, the motorcycle was struck from behind by a black SUV, possibly a BMW, which then fled the scene heading northbound. Both victims were swiftly transported to DHR for urgent medical care.

The Edinburg Police Department is actively investigating this incident and is calling on the community for assistance. Anyone with information regarding the hit-and-run is urged to contact the authorities at (956) 289-7700 to help bring the responsible party to justice.

As the victims fight for their lives, the community is reminded of the importance of road safety and the devastating impact of reckless driving. Stay updated on this developing story and more at foxrgv.tv. Let’s work together to ensure our roads are safe for everyone.