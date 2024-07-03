High-Speed Chase Ends in Arrests After Stabbing Incident in Edinburg

Three individuals are behind bars following a violent stabbing incident that led to a high-speed chase across Edinburg and McAllen. The chaotic sequence of events began this morning when Edinburg Police Department officers were dispatched to the 1100 block of West Trenton Road in response to a reported stabbing.

At approximately 8:30 AM, officers arrived at the scene and discovered a man suffering from stab wounds, bruises on his head and face, and cuts on his knuckles. The victim informed investigators that he had been assaulted by his girlfriend, Caroline Valdes, 29, and her friend, Miguel Angel Pedroza, 30, at his apartment located in the 500 block of North Edgewood.

Chase and Arrests

Upon identifying the suspects, Edinburg police quickly located Valdes and Pedroza and attempted to initiate a traffic stop. However, the pair sped away, leading to a high-speed chase that ended in McAllen near Business 83 and Second Street. During the pursuit, officers also apprehended a third individual, 31-year-old Catarina Oliva, who faces charges of evading arrest.

Investigation and Victim’s Condition

The investigation into the stabbing and subsequent chase is still ongoing. Authorities are piecing together the events leading up to the assault and determining the involvement of each suspect. Despite the severity of his injuries, the victim is reported to be in stable condition and is expected to recover.

“Incidents like this highlight the importance of swift and coordinated law enforcement response,” said an Edinburg PD spokesperson. “We are grateful that the suspects were apprehended without further incident, and our thoughts are with the victim as he recovers.”

Community Response and Safety

The Edinburg Police Department is urging anyone with additional information about the incident to come forward. Community cooperation can be crucial in ensuring that justice is served and that such violent incidents are prevented in the future.

For further details and updates on this case, please refer to the Edinburg Police Department’s official website.