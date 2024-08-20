Weslaco Police Respond to Stabbing, Arrest 20-Year-Old Suspect in Vehicle Recovery

Stabbing in Weslaco: Burglary Attempt Turns Violent, Suspect Apprehended

In the early hours of Sunday morning, Weslaco emergency services responded to a stabbing incident that escalated from a burglary attempt, resulting in one man injured and the assailant arrested after a city-wide police search.

Incident Details

The confrontation occurred at approximately 4:15 AM. Authorities identified the suspect as 20-year-old Orlando Flores, who allegedly stabbed the victim in the left arm during what was determined to be an attempted burglary. Following the altercation, Flores fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle.

Emergency Response and Victim Care

Responding units found the victim with a stab wound to his arm; a tourniquet was promptly applied to prevent further blood loss. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment. His condition has not been disclosed, but medical staff acted quickly to ensure his stabilization.

Suspect Apprehension and Evidence Recovery

The stolen vehicle and the suspect were later located in San Juan, thanks to a collaborative effort between Weslaco and San Juan Police Departments. Inside the vehicle, authorities recovered a ten-inch knife covered in blood, which is believed to be the weapon used in the stabbing. Flores, apprehended by the police, claimed he acted in self-defense. He is now facing charges of assault with a deadly weapon.

Legal Proceedings and Community Safety

Orlando Flores is currently in custody, and the case is ongoing. The recovery of the victim’s vehicle and the swift arrest of the suspect highlight the effective response of the local law enforcement agencies working to maintain public safety.

Call for Information

Authorities are urging anyone with additional information about this incident to come forward. Witnesses or those with relevant details can contact Crime Stoppers at 956-968-8477.