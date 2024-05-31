Hidalgo County Crime Stoppers Hosts Annual Zapateando El Crimen Loteria Event

The Hidalgo County Crime Stoppers is gearing up for its third annual Zapateando El Crimen Loteria event, inviting residents to participate in this exciting and community-oriented fundraiser. The event aims to raise funds that will be reinvested into the community through rewards for crime prevention efforts.

Event Details

The event is scheduled for this Saturday, from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM, at the Rio Grande Valley Food Bank headquarters in the city of Pharr. For just $25, attendees will receive three Loteria cards, increasing their chances of winning various lottery prizes. The event promises a fun-filled day with plenty of food and entertainment.

Supporting the Community

“This coming Saturday at the Rio Grande Valley Food Bank is our annual support agreement. We’re going to kick out crime and we’re doing a Loteria. So we’re inviting those members of the community that would like to help us raise funds that we are going to give back in the form of rewards,” said a spokesperson for Hidalgo County Crime Stoppers.

Why Attend?

Funds raised during the Zapateando El Crimen Loteria event will directly benefit the local community by supporting crime prevention initiatives. By attending, participants not only have the opportunity to win prizes but also contribute to the safety and well-being of their community.

Secure Your Spot

Tickets for the event are $25 each, which includes three Loteria cards per person. This increases the chances of winning some fantastic prizes while supporting a noble cause. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to enjoy a great day with family and friends while making a positive impact in the community.

Contact Information

For more information or to secure your spot at the event, you can contact the Hidalgo County Crime Stoppers at (956) 648-9137.