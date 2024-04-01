Starr County Helicopter Crash Survivor Discharged from Hospital

In a positive turn of events, officials from South Texas Health Systems have confirmed that National Guardsman Jacob Pratt, who was injured in a helicopter crash in Starr County, has been discharged from the hospital. Pratt was discharged on Friday and has since been transported by MTS EMS to the Audie L. Murphy VA Medical Center in San Antonio to continue his rehabilitation.

The crash, which occurred during an aviation operation near Rio Grande City, tragically claimed the lives of three other individuals who were also aboard the helicopter. The identities of the deceased have not been disclosed.

The community has rallied in support of Pratt and the families of the victims, with many expressing their condolences and well wishes for Pratt’s recovery. As Pratt embarks on his rehabilitation journey in San Antonio, his resilience and the dedication of the medical teams involved in his care are a testament to the spirit of those who serve our country.

For more updates on this story and other local news, visit foxrgv.tv. Our thoughts remain with the families and loved ones of all those affected by this tragic incident.