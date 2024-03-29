Get Egg-cited: Palm Valley Animal Society’s Easter Event Features Adoption Fee Waivers and Pet Pantry

Palm Valley Animal Society is hosting an Easter adoption event filled with egg-citement, offering fee waivers and a pet pantry to support pet owners in need. The event, held today and tomorrow, features two Easter baskets filled with eggs. Each egg determines how much of the adoption fee will be waived, with some lucky adopters seeing their fees completely waived.

In addition to the adoption promotion, Palm Valley Animal Society is hosting a pet pantry event at their Trenton location on Saturday. The pantry will provide free cat and dog food, cat litter, and NexGard Plus for dogs. This initiative aims to assist pet owners facing financial challenges by providing essential supplies for their furry companions.

For those looking to support Palm Valley Animal Society’s efforts, the organization is also hosting the Give a Bark 5K Color Slash walk and run on April 13. The event, sponsored by local businesses, aims to raise funds for the society’s operations. Participants can sign up for the 5K or the doggie dash, with sponsorship opportunities available for businesses interested in supporting the cause.

Donations of food and other supplies are always welcome at Palm Valley Animal Society. Food donations must be sealed and in their original packaging. For monetary donations, individuals can visit the society’s website at https://www.pvastx.org/donate.

The society encourages those interested in adoption to consider fostering as well. The foster program allows individuals to take a dog home for a weekend, a day, or up to two weeks, providing a break from the shelter environment and helping the society assess the dog’s behavior in a home setting.

As Palm Valley Animal Society works to support animals in need, they remind the community that adopting and fostering are impactful ways to help, especially when the shelter is at maximum capacity. With a variety of cats and dogs available for adoption, the society encourages those interested to visit their facilities and find their perfect match.