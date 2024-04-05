Guey Funny’ Comedy Tour Hits McAllen with Valente Rodriguez and Flo Hernandez

McAllen, TX – The Rio Grande Valley is about to get a whole lot funnier. This April 6th, the University Drafthouse in McAllen becomes the comedy hotspot as it hosts “Guey Funny,” a stand-up comedy show featuring the comedic talents of Valente Rodriguez, Flo Hernandez, and Josh Castro.

Valente Rodriguez, known widely for his role as Ernie on the George Lopez show and appearances in films like “Blood In, Blood Out,” joins forces with Dallas’ own Flo Hernandez, renowned for his family-centric humor, for a night that promises non-stop laughter. Joining them is the versatile Josh Castro, completing the trio with his unique blend of insightful and engaging comedy.

In an exclusive interview with Fox News Rio Grande Valley, the comedians shared their excitement about the show. Valente Rodriguez, with his seasoned presence, spoke about the anticipation of performing live. “It’s a chance for audiences to see the other side of me, the one they don’t see on screen,” Rodriguez said, underlining the personal connection live performances foster.

Flo Hernandez expressed how the stage becomes a welcome escape, sharing, “I have two kids, and they get on my nerves on a daily. This tour is my vacation.” The light-hearted candor of Hernandez promises relatable laughs for anyone who knows the trials and tribulations of parenting.

The “Guey Funny” tour is making waves across Texas, with successful shows in major cities and now bringing the comedy home to the Valley. Rodriguez, a native of the border town Elsa, and Hernandez highlighted how the diverse crowds of the Valley, akin to Dallas, appreciate humor that transcends all barriers.

Tickets for the “Guey Funny” show are priced at $25 for general admission, with VIP reservations available for those seeking a closer encounter with the laughter leaders. The event will take place at University Drafthouse at Fireman’s Park, located at 100 HWY 83, McAllen, TX. Doors open for a night that’s set to be remembered for its comedy, community, and charisma.

For those interested in attending, reservations can be made by calling 956-929-9064. It’s not just a show; it’s an experience that echoes the comedians’ shared philosophy: “Funny is funny,” and it certainly will be a ‘guey’ to remember.