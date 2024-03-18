Mercedes Hosts Free Health Fair: A One-Stop Shop for Wellness and Screenings

Mercedes Hosts Free Health Fair: A Comprehensive Approach to Community Wellness

In a bid to promote health and wellness in the community, the city of Mercedes is gearing up to host a free health fair this Wednesday. The event aims to be a one-stop destination for all things related to health and wellness, offering a variety of screenings and informative workshops.

The fair will provide free eye, dental, and hearing exams, among other health screenings, making it an all-encompassing effort to provide accessible health services to the community, especially for those still struggling in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic. Marie Martinez, RGV Promotions Events Coordinator, emphasized the importance of the event, stating, “A lot of people in impoverished areas cannot afford to go see a doctor or get these screenings, which do cost if you don’t have insurance. So we’re doing these across the valley once a month in different cities so that you all can get all of the screenings that you need.”

The event is set to take place from 9 a.m. to noon at the Knights of Columbus Hall, located at 150 North Ohio Avenue in Mercedes. For more information, attendees can check out RGV Promotions on Facebook or call tel:+19564298542.

This health fair is a crucial step towards ensuring that the residents of Mercedes and the surrounding areas have access to essential health services, particularly in a time when the world is still recovering from the impacts of the pandemic. It’s an opportunity for the community to come together, support one another, and take a proactive step towards maintaining and improving their health.

For more health and wellness news, stay tuned to foxrgv.tv.