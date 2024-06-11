Fire Destroys Mission Home: Cano Family Asks for Help to Rebuild

Mission Family Seeks Community Support After Devastating House Fire

A Mission family is seeking the community’s support after losing all of their belongings in a fire over the weekend. Our reporter, Karen Lucero, visited the residents earlier today and brings us their story tonight.

These are some of the items left behind after a fire destroyed the Cano family’s home on Amore del Soto Street. The fire broke out on Saturday around seven in the evening. Isabel Cano recounted the terrifying moment when her son discovered the blaze.

“My son came outside and saw the smoke. He went back inside and said, ‘Fire. There’s a fire. Run outside,'” Cano shared.

The Cano family had lived in their home for approximately three years. Now, all that remains are ashes and debris, but the family struggles to leave the residence, holding on to the memories they made over the years.

“I don’t have words to describe how hard it is to say what that meant,” said Cano.

Currently, the family is being supported by loved ones. Isabel Cano and her family are staying at her mother’s home while they work to rebuild their house.

“My mother, my mother-in-law, my sisters, they have been here since day one, and family friends. I thank everyone who has come around and left their donations. Thank you so much,” Cano expressed with gratitude.

To aid in their recovery, the Cano family has started a GoFundMe page under the name “Support Cano Family’s Recovery from Fire.” Additionally, residents are asked to donate any clothes or essential items, which can be dropped off at their location at 8213 Amore Del Soto Street.

The Palmview Fire Department is currently investigating the cause of the fire. The Cano family hopes the community can come together to help them through this difficult time.

https://gofund.me/525a0686