Fatal Motorcycle Crash Under Investigation by Harlingen Police Department

The Harlingen Police Department is investigating a deadly motorcycle crash that occurred late last night on Highway 499. The accident, which resulted in the death of the motorcycle rider, is believed to have been caused by speed.

Sergeant Salvador Carmona, the lead investigator on the case, stated that officers initially responded to a report of a motorcycle left on the highway. Upon arrival, they found the rider, who had been ejected from the motorcycle, deceased at the scene. While alcohol has been ruled out as a factor, speed is believed to have played a role in the crash.

Authorities are urging motorcycle riders to prioritize safety by ensuring they have the proper equipment and riding a safe motorcycle. The investigation into the crash is ongoing, and further details, including the identity of the victim, have not been released at this time.

The Harlingen Police Department is committed to promoting motorcycle safety and is working to raise awareness about the importance of responsible riding practices. As the investigation continues, they are urging all motorists to exercise caution and follow traffic laws to prevent further tragedies on the roadways.