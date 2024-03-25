Fatal Encounter: San Carlos Man Struck and Killed on State Highway 107

A somber mood envelops the community of San Carlos following a tragic auto-pedestrian accident that occurred early on the morning of Saturday, March 23rd. Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) officials are currently investigating the fatal incident that claimed the life of a local man on State Highway 107, west of 84th Street.

At approximately 6:13 a.m., 46-year-old Bernardo Santamaria Magana was walking southbound when he was struck by a maroon vehicle traveling eastbound on South 107. The impact proved fatal, and Magana was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the vehicle, whose identity has not been disclosed, failed to report the incident immediately but remained at the scene to render aid.

As the Texas DPS delves into the details of this tragic event, the community is left to grapple with the loss of a fellow resident. The investigation is ongoing, and authorities are working diligently to piece together the circumstances that led to this fatal encounter.

For updates on this case and to learn more about pedestrian safety, residents are encouraged to visit the Texas DPS website at dps.texas.gov. In the meantime, the community is urged to exercise caution and remain vigilant while traveling along State Highway 107 and other busy roadways.

The loss of Bernardo Santamaria Magana is a stark reminder of the importance of road safety for both drivers and pedestrians. As the investigation continues, the thoughts and prayers of the community are with the bereaved family during this difficult time.

For any information related to the case or to report suspicious activity, please contact the Texas DPS at 956-565-7600. Your cooperation can help ensure the safety of all residents and bring closure to this tragic incident.