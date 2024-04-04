Edinburg Police Nab Suspect in Hit-and-Run Involving Motorcyclist on McColl Road

The Edinburg Police Department has made an arrest in a hit-and-run crash involving a motorcyclist. The suspect, identified as Enrique Moctezuma, is charged with an accident involving personal injury or death.

The incident occurred on Tuesday night, shortly after 9 p.m., at the intersection of McColl and Chapman Road. According to police reports, Moctezuma was driving a Chevy Impala when he collided with a motorcyclist. With the assistance of a witness, police were able to locate Moctezuma at a residence near the 2800 block of Jessica Drive.

The motorcyclist, whose identity has not been disclosed, sustained injuries in the crash. However, authorities have confirmed that the rider is expected to make a full recovery, thanks in large part to the use of protective gear.

The Edinburg Police Department is continuing its investigation into the incident and is urging anyone with further information to come forward. This case serves as a reminder of the importance of wearing protective gear while riding motorcycles.

For more updates on this story and other local news, visit foxrgv.tv.