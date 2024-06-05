Donna PD Identifies Body Found in Ditch, No Foul Play Suspected

Body Found in Donna Identified as Abraham Cedillo

Donna Police Department has identified the body found in a ditch near Church Street and Whalen Road as 36-year-old Abraham Cedillo. The discovery was made by a bystander yesterday evening around 6:30 p.m., prompting an immediate investigation by local authorities.

According to police, Cedillo had died several hours before his body was recovered. At this time, no foul play is suspected in his death. Authorities are currently awaiting the results of a toxicology report to determine the exact cause of death.

The police have not released further information about Cedillo’s background or potential factors that might have contributed to his death. The community is urged to remain patient as the investigation progresses and more information becomes available.

Residents are encouraged to report any information they might have about the case to the Donna Police Department. The cooperation of the community is vital in helping authorities conclude their investigation.

For those seeking more information or wishing to provide tips, please contact the Donna Police Department.