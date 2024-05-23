Body Found in Advanced Decomposition in La Grulla; Investigation Underway

Starr County Sheriff’s Office Investigates Death of Man Found by Border Patrol Agents

The Starr County Sheriff’s Office has launched an investigation following the discovery of a man’s body by Border Patrol agents in La Grulla. The body, found in an advanced state of decomposition, was located in the area of private Lazaro Solis Street.

Details of the Discovery

Authorities reported that Border Patrol agents made the grim discovery on Lazaro Solis Street, a private road in La Grulla. Due to the advanced state of decomposition, identifying the body has been challenging. As of now, the man’s name is being withheld pending identification by the victim’s family.

Investigation and Autopsy

While no foul play is suspected at this time, the Starr County Sheriff’s Office has ordered an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death. The investigation is ongoing, and authorities are working to gather more information about the circumstances leading to the man’s death.

Community Impact

The discovery has raised concerns within the local community, although the lack of suspected foul play provides some reassurance. The Sheriff’s Office continues to communicate with the public and the victim’s family as the investigation progresses.

Conclusion

As the investigation unfolds, the Starr County Sheriff’s Office is committed to uncovering the details surrounding this case. The community remains attentive, awaiting further updates from law enforcement officials.