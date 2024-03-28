Donna International Bridge Opens to Big Rigs, Boosting Economic Prospects

Donna has opened its port of entry at the Donna International Bridge to big rigs traveling south of the border, marking a significant development for the city’s economic prospects. The move is expected to bring numerous economic benefits to the area, according to city officials.

Mayor David Moreno stated that approximately 200 to 300 commercial trucks are anticipated to cross the bridge daily, generating tax revenue for the city. This additional revenue will enable the city to fund various projects, such as sidewalks, lighting improvements, and street paving, while also creating new job opportunities for residents.

The opening of the port of entry comes after years of planning, with the project first proposed in 2010. The Donna International Bridge’s opening to big rigs is expected to alleviate traffic congestion at other nearby bridges, such as the Pharr Bridge, where long wait times for trucks going south into Mexico have been a common issue.

In addition to reducing congestion and creating jobs, the opening of the port of entry will lead to the hiring of additional staff and increased police patrols. This move is part of a broader effort to strengthen trade ties between Texas and Mexico, with Mexico being the state’s number one trading partner.

Initially, the bridge will operate from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. for commercial empty trucks, with plans to allow loaded commercial trucks in the future. The port of entry will operate daily, 365 days a year, including holidays, further facilitating trade and economic growth for the city of Donna.