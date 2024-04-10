DHR Launches ATV Safety Program Amid Surge in Serious Injuries

A new prevention program has been launched by DHR Health in response to the alarming increase in serious injuries caused by all-terrain vehicles (ATVs) in South Texas. According to medical experts, decapitations, amputations, fractures, and internal injuries are frequently seen among ATV accident victims.

Since 2018, there has been a staggering 183% increase in ATV-related deaths and injuries in the region, with the majority of victims suffering due to misuse of these vehicles and lack of proper protective equipment. Pediatric patients, in particular, are at high risk due to inadequate supervision and using ATVs that are too large for them.

The prevention program developed by DHR Health aims to address these issues and will be a pioneer in the South Texas region. It seeks to raise awareness of the dangers of improper ATV use and the importance of wearing personal protective equipment and using safety harnesses correctly.

Oscar Cantu, a 32-year-old Michigan resident who recently lost his leg in an ATV accident, attended the program’s launch event to share his story and encourage others to prioritize safety. “I wanted to encourage people to use their personal protective equipment for everything, for riding the ATV and use the safety harness as intended. And don’t mix alcohol with when driving these machines,” said Cantu.

The first training course of the ATV safety program will take place this weekend. It is free and open to the community. For more information or to register, call 956-362-6285. Residents are also urged to report any improper use of these vehicles to local authorities.

Together, we can prevent ATV-related tragedies and ensure a safer environment for all.