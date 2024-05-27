Congressman Henry Cuellar Maintains Innocence Amid DOJ Investigation

Congressman Henry Cuellar has publicly maintained his innocence in light of the Department of Justice’s investigation into allegations of money laundering, bribery, and unlawful foreign influence. Despite the pending trial, Cuellar has announced his intention to continue his reelection bid in November, emphasizing his ongoing commitment to the well-being of South Texas.

Allegations and Charges

According to legal documents, from December 2014 to November 2021, Congressman Cuellar and his wife Imelda are accused of accepting $600,000 in bribes from two foreign entities: an oil and gas company owned and controlled by the government of Azerbaijan and a bank based in Mexico City. The Department of Justice has brought serious charges against Cuellar, including money laundering, bribery, and unlawful foreign influence.

Congressman’s Response

Cuellar has strongly denied the charges, stating, “We are innocent of these charges, and we are going to prove that later on. It doesn’t matter what other people do; we know what the truth is. And we know that at the end of the day, those charges will be taken care of.”

Guilty Pleas and Investigation

As part of the investigation, two individuals have agreed to plead guilty to conspiracy to commit money laundering. Additionally, a woman connected to the case has pled guilty to working on behalf of the Azerbaijani company to help facilitate payments as part of the bribery scheme.

Cuellar responded to these developments by stating, “That’s up to them. But I know what the truth is, and we feel very confident about what the truth is.”

Ongoing Commitment

Despite the legal challenges, Cuellar thanked his supporters and reaffirmed his commitment to serving the constituents of South Texas. “I will continue to work for the well-being of South Texas,” he added.

Upcoming Trial

The trial for the bribery case is scheduled to begin in March 2025. Until then, Cuellar remains focused on his duties as a congressman and his reelection campaign.