Cocaine and Marijuana Seized in Cameron County Raids, Investigations Ongoing

Authorities in Cameron County executed search warrants that resulted in a significant drug bust and the arrest of a man for possession of narcotics. The operation, conducted by the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office in collaboration with the District Attorney’s office and Homeland Security Investigations, targeted locations in San Benito and Harlingen.

In San Benito, deputies arrested Manuel Cuellar after finding him in possession of 47 grams of cocaine intended for distribution. During the search, authorities also discovered jewelry and money believed to be proceeds from drug sales. Cuellar was charged with the manufacture and delivery of controlled substances.

Simultaneously, a second search warrant was executed at a residence in Harlingen, where authorities seized 1.3 ounces of individually packed marijuana and a THC vape cartridge. However, no arrests have been made in connection with the Harlingen raid, and the case remains under investigation.

These operations underscore the ongoing efforts of law enforcement to combat drug trafficking and distribution in Cameron County. The collaboration between agencies highlights the commitment to keeping communities safe and holding individuals involved in illegal activities accountable.

As investigations continue, authorities urge anyone with information regarding drug-related activities to come forward and assist in the effort to eradicate narcotics from Cameron County. The successful execution of these search warrants demonstrates the effectiveness of proactive law enforcement strategies in combating drug crimes and ensuring the safety of the community.