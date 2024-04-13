Call for Clues: Mission Police Seek Driver of Blue Truck in Deadly Incident

Community Call to Action: Blue Truck Sought in Fatal Shooting

In a tragic turn of events, the Mission Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance to locate a blue truck believed to be involved in a deadly shooting. The incident occurred on the 2500 block of West Expressway 83, where police discovered a black Chevy Silverado peppered with bullet holes.

Upon arrival at the scene, officers found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was quickly transported to a local hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. The victim’s family identified him as Jose Cruz, a beloved member of the Mission community.

The suspect’s vehicle, described as an older model blue truck with gray trimming on its bottom, was last seen near the site of the shooting. The search for the driver is now a top priority for Mission PD as they work to piece together the events that led to this violent act.

“We are asking anyone who might recognize this truck or have any information, no matter how small, to come forward,” stated a spokesperson from Mission PD. “Your help could be crucial in solving this case and bringing closure to the family of Jose Cruz.”

The incident has left the community in shock, prompting an urgent response from local law enforcement. Mission PD, along with the help of Crime Stoppers, is offering avenues for anonymous tips to encourage witnesses or anyone with information to step forward without fear.

How to Help

If you have any information regarding the blue truck or the incident, you are urged to contact the Mission Police Department at (956) 548-5000 or the Mission Crime Stoppers line at (956) 581-8477. Both lines are open for tips, and information leading to the arrest of the suspect may qualify for a reward.

In this critical time, the power of community vigilance is more important than ever. By working together, residents and law enforcement can help ensure that justice is served for Jose Cruz and his family.

For updates on this case and other local news, follow foxrgv.tv for the latest developments. Your engagement can make a difference in solving this case and safeguarding the Mission community.