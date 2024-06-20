Brownsville Man Arrested After Biting Deputy During Escape Attempt

A Brownsville man, Javier Hector Contreras, is behind bars following an attempted escape from authorities during a family disturbance call. The 24-year-old is currently being held at the Carrizales Detention Center pending arraignment.

Incident Details

Cameron County sheriffs responded to a call regarding a family disturbance when they encountered Contreras attempting to flee from the home. As deputies tried to detain him, Contreras resisted and bit one of the deputies on the shoulder.

The deputy received immediate medical attention for the bite wound, while Contreras was subdued and taken into custody.

Charges and Detention

Contreras is now facing multiple charges, including assault on a peace officer and resisting arrest. He is being held at the Carrizales Detention Center, where he awaits his arraignment.

Community Response

Incidents like this highlight the dangers that law enforcement officers face daily while responding to domestic disturbances. The Cameron County Sheriff’s Office appreciates the community’s support and cooperation in ensuring the safety of both residents and officers.

