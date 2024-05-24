Bert Ogden Buick GMC Honored Among Top Dealerships in the Country

Bert Ogden Buick GMC Receives Prestigious Award from General Motors

In a remarkable achievement, the Bert Ogden Buick GMC car dealership has received special recognition from General Motors. This prestigious award is presented to only 22 of the more than 2,000 car dealerships across the country, highlighting outstanding sales performance and, more importantly, exceptional customer experience.

Award Details

The recognition from General Motors is a testament to the dedication and excellence demonstrated by the Bert Ogden Buick GMC team. “This award measures not only our sales performance but more importantly, our customer experience. We are really, really proud of these guys. Each year, as the bar continues to go up, they continue to achieve and bring it, taking great care of our customers,” said a representative from the dealership.

Consistent Excellence

This marks the third year that Bert Ogden Buick GMC has received this distinction, showcasing their consistent commitment to excellence. The dealership’s ability to meet and exceed the high standards set by General Motors is a significant accomplishment, reflecting their dedication to providing top-notch service to their customers.

Community Impact

The recognition not only highlights the dealership’s achievements but also underscores their positive impact on the community. By maintaining a high level of customer satisfaction and performance, Bert Ogden Buick GMC sets a standard for other dealerships to follow.

As Bert Ogden Buick GMC celebrates this prestigious award, they continue to set the bar high for customer experience and sales performance in the automotive industry. Congratulations to the entire team for their outstanding work and dedication to excellence.