Quick Action: Authorities Arrest Suspect Following Harlingen Campus Alert

In a prompt response to a firearm incident this morning, the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UT RGV) Clinical Education Building in Harlingen issued a shelter in place order, prioritizing the safety of students and staff. The incident, which took place in the parking lot of the neighboring Harlingen V.A. clinic, prompted university officials to take immediate action.

According to university officials, the altercation that led to the safety measures was not related to the university community. The individuals involved, including the suspect and the victims, were not associated with UT RGV. The university’s police department was quick to clarify that the gun involved in the incident was not fired, ensuring that there was no immediate threat to the campus.

Authorities acted swiftly to address the situation, resulting in the arrest of the suspect near McAllen. This quick response helped to alleviate concerns and allowed the campus to resume its normal activities by around 10 in the morning. The efficient handling of the incident by the university and local law enforcement highlights the importance of preparedness and communication in maintaining a safe educational environment.

The incident serves as a reminder of the need for vigilance and the importance of having protocols in place to respond to potential threats. UT RGV’s quick implementation of the shelter in place order demonstrates the university’s commitment to the safety and well-being of its community. As the investigation continues, the university will likely review its safety procedures to ensure that they remain effective in protecting students and staff.