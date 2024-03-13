Alamo Police Crack Down on Gang Activity: Drugs, Guns, and Stolen Goods Seized

Alamo Police Department’s Bold Strike Against Organized Crime

In a decisive operation, the Alamo Police Department has dealt a significant blow to organized crime in the area, apprehending multiple gang members and confiscating a sizable cache of narcotics, firearms, and stolen property.

The operation began with a routine traffic stop in the 1000 block of Duranta Ave, where officers encountered Frank Herrera Jr., Guadalupe Pena Jr., and Venessa Marie Cantu. The trio was found to be connected to a notorious criminal gang that has been a thorn in the side of Alamo’s law enforcement.

The police’s vigilance paid off when they discovered an alarming assortment of illicit substances in the vehicle, including 106 grams of cocaine, 3.32 grams of methamphetamine, 8.51 grams of fentanyl, and 6.34 grams of Xanax. The presence of fentanyl, a potent opioid, raises concerns about the potential for overdose and public health risks.

In addition to the narcotics, the officers recovered stolen items, including an iPad linked to a recent vehicle theft in the city, further underscoring the gang’s involvement in various criminal activities.

The operation took a more dangerous turn when officers seized a .357 Magnum revolver and a bulletproof vest from the vehicle, highlighting the gang members’ preparedness for armed confrontations. Both Herrera and Pena have a history of arrests for being felons in possession of firearms, which amplifies the threat they pose to the community.

Chief Saul Solis commended the officers’ bravery and diligence in the face of danger, emphasizing the importance of such operations in maintaining public safety and disrupting the activities of organized criminal groups.

This operation serves as a stark reminder of the ongoing battle against crime in Alamo and the resilience of its police force in ensuring the safety of its citizens.