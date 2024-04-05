Mother Speaks Out After Sentencing in 2022 Murder of Roberto Carlos Mendez

In an emotional testimony, the mother of Roberto Carlos Mendez shared her feelings after the sentencing of Francisco Alejandro Castillo, the man accused of murdering her son in 2022. Castillo was sentenced to 25 years in prison after pleading guilty to the murder of 23-year-old Mendez and the attempted capital murder of multiple people.

The sentencing comes after nearly two years of court proceedings, a period that Mendez’s mother described as a “slap to the face” for the victims and their families. Despite braving the elements to attend every court hearing, she expressed her frustration with the lengthy process and the outcome.

Hidalgo County District Attorney Terry Palacios explained that the plea deal with Castillo was made in exchange for dismissing two counts of attempted murder. While Palacios initially felt the case warranted a 35-year sentence, considerations such as possible self-defense claims and the involvement of other individuals in criminal activities led to the agreement on a 25-year sentence.

The shooting incident occurred on January 12, 2022, near the 600 block of Cantu Road in Donna, Texas, leaving three men hospitalized with gunshot wounds. Robert Garcia, CEO of Family and Friends of Murdered Children, an organization advocating for victims’ families, also expressed disappointment with Castillo’s sentencing, highlighting the potential for early parole under Texas law.

As Castillo’s two years already served in jail will count towards his sentence, the victim’s mother lamented that she has been “sentenced for life without my son,” while Castillo could be eligible for parole in his mid-thirties.

For more updates on this case and other local news, visit foxrgv.tv. The community continues to grapple with the aftermath of this tragic event and the search for justice in the face of loss.