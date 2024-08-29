Woman Pleads Not Guilty in Deadly Mercedes Drunk Driving Crash

Edinburg, TX – Imelda Silva Velez, the woman arrested in connection with a fatal drunk driving crash in December 2023, appeared in court today, where she pleaded not guilty to the charges of intoxicated manslaughter with a vehicle. The crash, which occurred on December 15th, tragically claimed the life of Vanessa Villarreal Moreno.

Details of the Incident

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), Velez, who is 69 years old, had consumed nine Natural Light beers the night before the accident. On the morning of the crash, she was allegedly driving under the influence when the fatal incident occurred in Mercedes, Texas.

The charges against Velez include intoxicated manslaughter with a vehicle, a serious felony that could lead to significant prison time if she is convicted.

Court Proceedings

During her court appearance today, Velez declared herself not guilty of the charges. The Hidalgo County judge presiding over the case has scheduled a new hearing for September, at which further proceedings will determine the next steps before the case goes to trial.

Legal Implications

Intoxicated manslaughter is one of the most serious charges related to DUI offenses, and if convicted, Velez could face severe legal penalties, including a lengthy prison sentence. The upcoming hearing in September will be a critical moment in the legal process, as both the prosecution and defense prepare their cases.

Community Impact

The death of Vanessa Villarreal Moreno has had a profound impact on the local community, sparking conversations about the dangers of drunk driving and the importance of responsible alcohol consumption. As the case progresses, it continues to serve as a somber reminder of the consequences of driving under the influence.