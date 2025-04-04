Now

News

Woman Hospitalized After Crash Involving DPS Trooper in Edinburg

Accident at McColl and Canton Road leaves pedestrian with minor injuries; DPS trooper uninjured.

By Andrea Lopez
• Fox Rio Grande Valley
Published April 04 2025

Woman Hospitalized After Crash Involving DPS Trooper in Edinburg

Early Morning Incident Sends Pedestrian to Hospital With Minor Injuries

An auto-pedestrian crash involving a DPS state trooper sent a woman to the hospital with minor injuries this morning in Edinburg.

According to DPS officials, the incident occurred around 7:00 a.m. at the intersection of McColl Road and Canton Road.

Trooper Uninjured in Collision

The DPS trooper was not harmed, and authorities say the woman involved in the crash is expected to make a full recovery.

Emergency responders arrived quickly on the scene and transported the woman for evaluation as a precaution.

Investigation Underway

The cause of the crash is under investigation, and DPS has not yet released further details regarding whether charges or citations will be issued.

📞 Anyone who witnessed the crash or has relevant information is urged to contact Edinburg Police Department or DPS Region 3 Office.

This remains a developing story, and updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

Promoted