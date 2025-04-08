Now

Univision 48 Valle Del Rio Grande
Entravision
News

Woman Fatally Shot at Alamo Bar; Suspect Jorge Enrique Saldana-Gonzalez Confesses

Surveillance footage captures deadly shooting; suspect charged with first-degree murder as investigation continues.

By Andrea Lopez
• Fox Rio Grande Valley
Published April 08 2025

Woman Fatally Shot at Alamo Bar; Suspect Jorge Enrique Saldana-Gonzalez Confesses

Surveillance Video Shows Moment of Deadly Shooting at Local Establishment

A night out in Alamo turned deadly over the weekend after a woman was fatally shot twice inside a local bar, prompting a swift police response and a murder confession.

The violent incident was captured on surveillance footage, showing the moments before and after the shots rang out. According to authorities, 43-year-old Jorge Enrique Saldana-Gonzalez was with the woman at the time of the shooting and has confessed to the crime.

He has been charged with first-degree murder and remains in custody.

Panic Captured on Video

Security cameras from a nearby business recorded the chaos that followed. Patrons can be seen rushing to exit the bar, with shouts for help and calls to police echoing in the background.

Alamo police say they arrived at the scene within minutes of the first 911 call.

Community Shocked by Violence

The bar, located in a typically quiet part of Alamo, had no prior reports of violent incidents, according to police. However, local business owners say there have been verbal disputes among patrons in the past.

“This is the first time we’ve seen something like this here,” said an Alamo Police Department spokesperson.

Authorities have not yet released the name of the victim, pending family notification.

Investigation Continues

Law enforcement officials continue to gather evidence and interview witnesses.

📞 Anyone with information related to the case is urged to contact the Alamo Police Department or make an anonymous report through Crime Stoppers at (956) 668-8477.

Alamo Alamo Police Department bar shooting Crime Scene homicide Jorge Enrique Saldana murder charge Surveillance Footage Texas

Stories You May Like

Latest Stories

Win Tickets to Disney On Ice: Let’s Dance

Enter for a chance to win four FREE tickets to Disney On Ice: Let’s Dance, happening April 23–27, 2025, at Payne Arena in Hidalgo, TX. Bring the whole family for a magical evening of fun and adventure on ice. No purchase necessary!

More From Fox Rio Grande Valley
87°
Sunny

Humidity: 58%

Tonight
62°
Tomorrow
89°
Get Your 5-Day Forecast →
More From Fox Rio Grande Valley
Win Tickets to Disney On Ice: Let’s Dance

Win Tickets to Disney On Ice: Let’s Dance

Enter for a chance to win four FREE tickets to Disney On Ice: Let’s Dance, happening April 23–27, 2025, at Payne Arena in Hidalgo, TX. Bring the whole family for a magical evening of fun and adventure on ice. No purchase necessary!

Promoted