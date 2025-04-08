Woman Fatally Shot at Alamo Bar; Suspect Jorge Enrique Saldana-Gonzalez Confesses

Surveillance Video Shows Moment of Deadly Shooting at Local Establishment

A night out in Alamo turned deadly over the weekend after a woman was fatally shot twice inside a local bar, prompting a swift police response and a murder confession.

The violent incident was captured on surveillance footage, showing the moments before and after the shots rang out. According to authorities, 43-year-old Jorge Enrique Saldana-Gonzalez was with the woman at the time of the shooting and has confessed to the crime.

He has been charged with first-degree murder and remains in custody.

Panic Captured on Video

Security cameras from a nearby business recorded the chaos that followed. Patrons can be seen rushing to exit the bar, with shouts for help and calls to police echoing in the background.

Alamo police say they arrived at the scene within minutes of the first 911 call.

Community Shocked by Violence

The bar, located in a typically quiet part of Alamo, had no prior reports of violent incidents, according to police. However, local business owners say there have been verbal disputes among patrons in the past.

“This is the first time we’ve seen something like this here,” said an Alamo Police Department spokesperson.

Authorities have not yet released the name of the victim, pending family notification.

Investigation Continues

Law enforcement officials continue to gather evidence and interview witnesses.

📞 Anyone with information related to the case is urged to contact the Alamo Police Department or make an anonymous report through Crime Stoppers at (956) 668-8477.