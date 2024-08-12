Willacy County Man Arrested for Abusive 911 Calls and Threatening Deputies

Willacy County Resident Arrested for Abusing 911 System

In a recent incident in Willacy County, Marco Daniel Cortez was arrested for making multiple abusive calls to 911, during which he made vulgar remarks to operators and later threatened sheriff deputies.

Details of the Incident

Authorities reported that Cortez called 911 several times, directing inappropriate and abusive language towards the operators. His disruptive behavior extended beyond the calls, as he also contacted the Feria Police Department with similar complaints.

Arrest and Charges

The situation escalated when sheriff deputies were dispatched to Cortez’s residence in the city of Sebastian. Upon arrival, Cortez began making threatening remarks to the deputies. Although he resisted arrest, law enforcement was able to detain him successfully. He is now held in custody at the Willacy County Jail, awaiting arraignment on multiple charges.

Response from Law Enforcement

Willacy County Sheriff’s Office has emphasized the seriousness of abusing the 911 system and assured the community that such actions will have legal consequences. They urge the public to use emergency services responsibly and reserve 911 for actual emergencies.

The case is being handled with a strong stance against the misuse of emergency communication channels, reflecting the commitment of local authorities to maintain public safety and order.

