Wildfire from Mexico Spreads into Hidalgo County, Burning Over 100 Acres

Fire Crews Work to Contain Blaze Near Valverde Road

A wildfire that started in Mexico has crossed into Hidalgo County, Texas, fueled by high winds, according to local fire officials. More than 100 acres have burned near Valverde Road and the Santa Ana National Wildlife Refuge, with only 50% containment reported so far.

Fire Departments Respond to Ongoing Threat

Firefighters from Alamo, Pharr, and Donna Fire Departments have been working since this morning to control the spread of the fire.

According to the Texas A&M Forest Service, while the forward progression of the fire has stopped, crews remain in a mop-up phase to ensure the flames do not reignite.

“It’s a mop-up situation, just making sure there’s no forward progression, which has stopped. Now, it’s just about ensuring that the local departments will take over from there,” officials stated.

Burn Ban in Effect

In response to dry conditions and fire hazards, Hidalgo County has issued a burn ban, prohibiting:

Open burning of brush, debris, and waste

Outdoor campfires or bonfires

Any fire-related activities that could pose a wildfire risk

Fire Safety & How to Report Hazards

Officials are urging residents to remain cautious and report any smoke or fire activity in their area.

Residents should stay updated on fire conditions and potential evacuations as emergency crews continue containment efforts.