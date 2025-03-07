Weslaco School Locked Down After Hoax Call About Gun on Campus

False Alarm Traced to Starr County

A lockdown at Mary Hodge Middle School in Weslaco was triggered Friday after a concerning call reporting a student with a gun in his backpack. The call led to swift action from Weslaco Police Department, who immediately responded and searched the campus for any signs of danger. After a thorough search, it was determined that there was no weapon, and the threat was a hoax.

Weslaco PD quickly traced the call, confirming it had originated from outside the city, specifically Starr County. Authorities are now investigating the source of the call, which has raised questions about the motive behind the false alarm.

Swift Response and Campus Safety

The school’s immediate response to the call was a lockdown, ensuring the safety of students and staff while law enforcement conducted their investigation. Weslaco PD and Starr County officials worked together to confirm that the call was a false alarm, and no students were harmed during the incident.

While the situation was resolved without incident, the lockdown caused significant anxiety among parents, teachers, and students. Many took to social media to express their concerns, but also to praise the quick and effective response from local authorities.

Investigation Into Hoax Call

Authorities have not yet identified the individual responsible for making the false report but are continuing their investigation. False reports like this are taken seriously and can result in criminal charges. The investigation aims to track down the caller, determine their intentions, and prevent similar incidents in the future.

Community Reactions and Concerns

Parents and community members have expressed relief that no danger was present at the school, but some have also raised concerns about the emotional toll such events can take on children and the community. Local authorities have reassured the public that they will continue to work with schools to ensure safety protocols are in place for any future threats.

Authorities’ Call for Responsibility

Weslaco PD has urged the public to remain vigilant when reporting potential threats and to always ensure information is accurate before acting. The department also reminded everyone that making a false report could have serious legal consequences.

As the investigation into the hoax continues, local officials are emphasizing the importance of preventing similar events from occurring again. The Weslaco community has shown its resilience, with many hopeful that this incident will lead to increased awareness and stronger safety measures in schools.

For more information or to report any suspicious activities, residents are encouraged to contact the Weslaco Police Department directly.