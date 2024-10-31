Weslaco Police Investigate Massive Brawl at Primrose Apartments

The Weslaco Police Department is currently investigating a large-scale altercation that broke out last night at the Primrose Apartments, as per the latest reports.

20-Person Fight Sparks Investigation

Authorities have confirmed that the brawl involved nearly 20 individuals and occurred in the apartment complex’s parking lot. The reason for the fight remains unknown at this time, and it is unclear if anyone has been arrested or charged in connection with the incident.

Reports of Gunshots

Adding to the tension, residents of the Primrose Apartments reported hearing gunshots as vehicles hastily fled the scene. The police are yet to confirm if these reports are accurate and if they are related to the brawl.

Call for Public Assistance

The Weslaco Police are urging anyone who may have information about the incident to step forward. The public can contact Crime Stoppers at 9688477 to pass on any relevant details that could assist the ongoing investigation.