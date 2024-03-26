Weslaco Pioneers Property Tax Relief for Child Care Providers: A Boost for Business and Families

Weslaco has taken a groundbreaking step by becoming the first city in the Valley to offer property tax relief to child care providers. The city council recently passed an ordinance in line with Senate Bill 1145, which allows eligible child care centers to see a reduction of 50% in their property taxes. This move is aimed at helping these centers use the savings to enhance their operations and, in turn, support the local economy.

Mayor Adrian Gonzalez expressed optimism that the tax relief would not only benefit the child care center owners but also trickle down to renters and business operators. He emphasized that the initiative is designed to invigorate Weslaco’s economy, which is still on the mend from the adverse effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The pandemic hit child care centers particularly hard, and Mayor Gonzalez acknowledges the challenges they faced. “We’re trying to help them get back on their feet,” he said, “and at the same time, hopefully, they can incentivize or give back to the citizens that want to get back to the workforce.”

However, not all child care centers will qualify for this tax exemption. One of the key criteria is obtaining a Rising Star certification. So far, 12 child care centers in Weslaco could qualify for this tax relief. For more information on eligibility and the application process, interested parties can visit the Texas Rising Star website at https://www.childcare.texas.gov/texasrisingstar.

By reducing the financial burden on child care providers, Weslaco aims to create a more supportive environment for businesses and families alike. This initiative is a significant step toward fostering a thriving community and ensuring a brighter future for the city’s youngest residents.