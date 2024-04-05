Weslaco Animal Care Services Urges Responsible Pet Ownership Amidst Overflowing Shelters

In the wake of finding nearly 100 animals in McAllen earlier this week, Weslaco Animal Care Services is calling on residents to practice more responsible pet ownership. The agency, which assisted in bathing and grooming the rescued animals, emphasizes the importance of understanding local regulations regarding the number of pets allowed per household.

“Before deciding to adopt more animals, we recommend visiting your local city hall to inquire about the pet limit,” advised a spokesperson from the agency. “In some cities, the maximum is three pets. It’s crucial to ensure that you can manage the situation and provide proper care for each animal.”

Weslaco Animal Care Services also stresses the importance of seeking help if needed. “Don’t overwhelm yourself with animals if you can’t handle them,” the spokesperson added. “It’s not a bad thing to ask for help. Whether it’s resources, support from animal control, or assistance in getting animals to rescue organizations, we’re here to help.”

Residents looking for more information on responsible pet ownership or seeking assistance with rescued pets can contact Weslaco Animal Care Services at 973-4003.

Together, we can ensure that our pets are well-cared for and that our community remains a safe and loving place for all animals.