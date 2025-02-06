Water Outage: Mercedes’ Tiger Crossing Residents to Lose Water Supply Tonight

Water Outage Alert: Mercedes Residents in Tiger Crossing to Lose Service Tonight

Residents of the Tiger Crossing subdivision in Mercedes should prepare for a temporary water service interruption tonight as city crews conduct waterline repairs in the area.

Scheduled Repairs & Affected Areas

According to city officials, repair work will begin at 11 PM at the intersection of Franco Drive and Luis Drive. The water outage is expected to last between four to five hours, impacting homes in Tiger Crossing and potentially nearby areas.

The exact number of affected homes has not been confirmed, but residents are urged to plan accordingly by storing water for drinking, cooking, and hygiene needs ahead of the service interruption.

Why Repairs Are Necessary

The waterline maintenance is part of ongoing efforts to ensure the reliability of Mercedes’ water infrastructure. While the city has not disclosed the exact issue prompting the repairs, aging pipes and routine maintenance are common reasons for temporary service disruptions.

How to Prepare for the Outage

Residents in Tiger Crossing and surrounding areas should take the following precautions before the scheduled repairs:

✅ Store water for drinking, cooking, and sanitation

✅ Fill bathtubs and large containers for flushing toilets

✅ Complete household water needs (dishwashing, laundry, showers) before 11 PM

✅ Check for updates from the City of Mercedes in case of extended repairs

When Will Water Service Be Restored?

While crews anticipate completing the repairs within four to five hours, unforeseen circumstances—such as additional pipe damage—could extend the timeline. Residents should be prepared for possible delays and monitor city announcements for updates.

City Contact & Additional Resources

For more information or updates on the repairs, residents can contact: