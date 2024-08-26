Warehouse Fire in Hidalgo Rages for Hours as Multiple Agencies Respond
A major fire has broken out at a warehouse in Hidalgo, with emergency services actively battling the blaze and road closures in effect.
Published August 26, 2024
Warehouse Fire in Hidalgo Rages for Hours as Multiple Agencies Respond
Hidalgo, TX – Fire crews fought a major warehouse fire in Hidalgo that began Sunday afternoon. Multiple agencies have responded to the scene, with firefighters from surrounding cities and local first responders working tirelessly to control the blaze.
Fire Breaks Out on Sunday Afternoon
The fire, which started at approximately 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, was first reported at a warehouse located south of Dicker Road on Jackson in the city of Hidalgo. Initial reports came from a social media post by the Mission Fire Department, which detailed the emergency response. The fire’s severity quickly drew attention as plumes of smoke could be seen from miles away, prompting the closure of several nearby roads, including Las Milpas Road.
Emergency Response from Surrounding Cities
Firefighters from multiple jurisdictions, including Mission, Weslaco, San Juan, and Edinburg, were called in to assist with the effort. Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) and the Texas Department of Transportation have also been involved, ensuring road closures and public safety while the fire is ongoing.
“Our primary concern is public safety, as well as the safety of the firefighters on scene,” said one responder. The warehouse is still engulfed in flames, and smoke continues to rise from the building, making it a hazardous situation for anyone nearby.
Authorities Monitoring the Situation
Authorities have yet to confirm whether anyone has been injured or if there have been any fatalities. However, emergency crews have remained on-site overnight to prevent the fire from spreading further.
While no cause for the fire has been officially determined, authorities will likely investigate once the blaze is brought under control. “We are focusing on containment right now and will work on determining the cause once it’s safe,” a fire official mentioned during the early stages of the incident.
Road Closures Impact Local Traffic
With several key roads in the area closed off, including Dicker Road and parts of Jackson, traffic has been rerouted, causing delays for residents and local businesses. “We’ve had to redirect several vehicles to keep the area clear for emergency crews,” one official from the Texas Department of Transportation noted. These closures are expected to remain in place until the fire is fully under control.
Awaiting Further Updates
Residents and businesses in the area are being urged to avoid the site and stay tuned to local updates for further information. Firefighters are continuing to battle the blaze, and more details about potential injuries and damages will likely emerge in the coming hours.
Local authorities are asking anyone with information regarding the fire to contact the Hidalgo Fire Department. The public is also encouraged to remain patient as first responders work to ensure the safety of the area.
