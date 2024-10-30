Vehicle Theft Suspect Jonathan Abdiel Jasso Captured, Faces Charges

Jonathan Abdiel Jasso, a 21-year-old man wanted in connection with a vehicle theft case in June, has been apprehended and is currently in custody in Cameron County.

Arrested from Hidalgo County Jail

On Monday, Jasso was transferred to Cameron County from the Hidalgo County Jail where he was initially held. Cameron County sheriff’s deputies facilitated the transfer. The arrest follows an investigation into a vehicle theft that occurred in Brownsville earlier this year.

The Vehicle Theft Case

According to authorities, Jasso is accused of stealing a vehicle in Brownsville and subsequently crossing into Mexico on the same day. The stolen vehicle, however, has yet to be recovered from Mexico, complicating the ongoing investigation.

Pending Charges

Jasso now faces a charge for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. As the legal proceedings progress, the authorities are hopeful of retrieving the stolen vehicle and delivering justice to the affected parties.