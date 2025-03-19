Valluco Gang Member Arrested for Smuggling 200 Pounds of Marijuana in Cameron County

DPS Troopers Seize Drug Bundles Worth $160,000 After High-Speed Chase

A Valluco gang member is behind bars in Cameron County after attempting to smuggle nearly 200 pounds of marijuana, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS).

Michael Anthony Montoya Jr., 35, was arrested after leading state troopers on a high-speed chase that ended in a crash at Crockett Avenue and State Highway 48.

Chase Ends in Drug Bust

DPS officials say Montoya was driving a black Jeep Grand Cherokee when he refused to stop for law enforcement, initiating a dangerous pursuit. The chase came to an abrupt end when he crashed the vehicle.

Inside the wrecked Jeep, troopers found several bundles of marijuana, weighing nearly 200 pounds and carrying an estimated street value of $160,000.

Charges & Legal Consequences

Montoya was booked into Cameron County Jail on the following charges:

Evading Arrest with a Vehicle

Possession of Marijuana (over 50 lbs)

Authorities continue to investigate whether Montoya was working with a larger smuggling network.

Report Drug-Related Crime

If you have information regarding drug trafficking in your area, contact:

📞 Cameron County Crime Stoppers

Law enforcement warns that drug smuggling and gang activity remain a high priority for local and state authorities, with increased patrols along known trafficking routes.