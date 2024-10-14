Valley Veterans Lead Donation Drive for Hurricane Milton Relief; Community Rallies Behind Florida Recovery Efforts

This week, a veteran-owned company in the Rio Grande Valley made a significant impact by organizing a donation drive to support victims of Hurricane Milton. The event, hosted by Five and Five Brewing Company, saw a strong turnout as community members came together to provide relief for those affected by the devastating storm in Florida.

Community Response

Residents from across the Valley stopped by the Five and Five Brewing Company to donate essential supplies, including water, hygiene products, and nonperishable food items. The brewing company, known for its commitment to service, has been at the forefront of relief efforts in the aftermath of the hurricane, which is the third major storm to hit Florida this year.

“We’re overwhelmed by the support from our community,” a representative from Five and Five Brewing Company shared. “It’s heartwarming to see so many people contribute to the cause and help those in need.”

Hurricane Milton’s Impact

Hurricane Milton has claimed the lives of at least 17 people, according to official reports, making it one of the most destructive hurricanes to strike Florida this season. As the state continues to recover, relief efforts from across the nation are pouring in to help affected residents rebuild their lives.

Preparing for Departure

With trucks and trailers loaded with donated goods, the brewing company has planned to depart for Florida tomorrow to deliver the much-needed supplies to the hardest-hit areas. The items collected will provide crucial support to those still grappling with the storm’s aftermath.

Conclusion

The donation drive hosted by Five and Five Brewing Company highlights the power of community and the lasting impact that veteran-led organizations can make in times of crisis. As trucks roll out tomorrow, the Rio Grande Valley’s support will be felt by the victims of Hurricane Milton, offering hope and relief during a time of great need.